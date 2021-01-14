NortonLifeLock To Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results On February 4, 2021

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST.

Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings CallFebruary 4, 20212 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. ESTConference dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com Replay will be posted after the conference call.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) - Get Report is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Its vision is to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely through a comprehensive product portfolio that helps secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers. NortonLifeLock is the consumer's trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005971/en/