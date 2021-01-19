Northwestern Polytechnic University Intensive English Program Granted Accreditation By The Commission On English Language Program Accreditation (CEA)

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) announced today that, as of December 2020, the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA) has granted accreditation to NPU's Intensive English Program (Program) for a five-year term. CEA is the only specialized accreditor for postsecondary English language program accreditation recognized by the US Department of Education and conducts accreditation activities in the U.S. and internationally.

CEA's review determined that NPU's Intensive English Program satisfies the requirements of the CEA Standards for English Language Programs and Institutions and commended the Program for its achievements and for being "student-centered."

NPU President Peter Hsieh stated, "There are many students worldwide who are incredibly gifted and skilled but whose primary language is not English. The newly accredited Intensive English Program will allow us to matriculate highly talented students from abroad while enhancing their own communication skills, which will help them both in their time at NPU and throughout their lives. I am very proud of our team and staff, who all worked tirelessly to achieve this accreditation."

Students interested in studying at NPU who would benefit from English training now have an avenue to study at NPU. CEA's accreditation of the Intensive English Program further solidifies NPU's commitment to teach the best and brightest students from around the world regardless of any initial language hurdles, including local and domestic students seeking to improve their English language skills to supplement their educational goals.

Jennie O'Connor, the ESL Administrator and Program instructor, noted that, "With CEA accreditation, NPU has started a new chapter in its long-term plans to expand its academic offerings and can now position its students better than ever for success in education and in their careers."

Coupled with NPU's 2020 accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, NPU's success in securing accreditation from CEA for its Intensive English Program demonstrates its ongoing commitment to academic excellence and to the growth of educational opportunities for its student body.

Please contact PR@NPU.EDU for additional information.

Founded in 1984, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) is a WASC-accredited non-profit private university in Fremont, California that awards bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, engineering, technology, and management programs. Learn more at https://www.npu.edu/ .

Contact:NPU Communications pr@npu.edu (510) 556-8907

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-polytechnic-university-intensive-english-program-granted-accreditation-by-the-commission-on-english-language-program-accreditation-cea-301210446.html

SOURCE Northwestern Polytechnic University