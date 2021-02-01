Northwestern Mutual Named One Of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies

Company honored for the 38th year with top ranking in the financial soundness, long-term investment value, people management, and use of corporate assets categories

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today it has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies in its industry according to FORTUNE's annual survey for the 38 th year. Since 1983, top executives and directors from eligible companies, as well as financial analysts, have determined the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries.

Northwestern Mutual secured the number one ranking for the financial soundness, long-term investment value, people management, and use of corporate assets categories. The company also ranked highly in the quality of products/services, social responsibility, and quality of management categories.

"Northwestern Mutual is proud of our exceptional financial strength - which ensured we were prepared to navigate the uncertainties of 2020," said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman, president and CEO. "Our company and advisors have remained focused on our clients to help them become more financially secure - with the confidence that Northwestern Mutual will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead. We're proud to once again be named one of the most admired companies in our industry by FORTUNE, which was made possible because of the hard work of our employees and advisors nationwide."

To determine the best-regarded companies in more than 50 industries, FORTUNE asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE ® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

