Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Receives 3rd Magnet® Designation Honoring Nursing Excellence
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital received its third Magnet® designation, an award given to nurses' continued commitment to excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. This designation identifies superior quality in nursing care and is the highest international honor for nursing practice.
"Magnet Recognition is not merely an award or a badge of honor—it is steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care, with contented nurses at its heart," quotes Denise Majeski, MSN, RN, ACM, NE-BC, Bernthal Family Chief Nurse Executive at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "We are humbled to be re-designated, as this puts Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in the 9% of hospitals in the U.S. that have achieved this status."
The ANCC Commission on Magnet identified eight exemplars showcasing Lake Forest Hospital nurses' contributions to high quality and patient-centered care, 100% of the time.
- Four exemplars relate to:
- Patient falls for all inpatient, emergency and ambulatory departments
- Hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI)
- Central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI)
- Device-related hospital acquired pressure injuries
- Four exemplars relate to consistent outperformance in:
- Patient Engagement
- Patient Education
- Courtesy and Respect
- Careful Listening
Currently, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is one of only 523 hospitals in the U.S. to have received Magnet Recognition.
