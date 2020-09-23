Northwest Pipe Company To Provide Pipe For New 28-Mile Water Transmission Line

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, was selected by Garney Construction to provide a steel water pipe engineered system for a large regional water supply project.

The Yadkin Regional Water Supply Project in North Carolina's Union and Stanly Counties addresses the growing demand to deliver safe, quality water to communities throughout the region. The project is a collaboration between Union County and the Town of Norwood, located in Stanly County, which allows water to be drawn from Lake Tillery.

Northwest Pipe Company will manufacture over 9,285 tons of engineered steel pipe for the new 28-mile raw water pipeline that will move water from the lake intake to a new water treatment plant in Union County. The project also includes a new pump station on Lake Tillery and a pipeline to deliver water to Union County's distribution system from the new water treatment plant. Scheduled to begin late this year, the Company will manufacture the engineered steel pipe with cement mortar lining and polyurethane coating in sizes ranging from 42 to 54 inches in diameter.

"We are pleased to be working again with Garney on this important water transmission project," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "This project will help to provide a sustainable source of water and economic vitality for residents of the Yadkin River Basin."

About Northwest Pipe Company - Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing pipe, precast and reinforced concrete products through Geneva Pipe and Precast, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

