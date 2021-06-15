Northwest Arkansas Community Tees Off To Raise $35,000 To Benefit Children Of Wounded, Ill And Fallen Military Heroes

ROGERS, Ark., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill and fallen military heroes, today announced that its 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raised $35,000 thanks to the donations of players, sponsors and supporters. The event occurred on June 4, 2021, at the Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club in Rogers, Arkansas. All proceeds will support essential programs for military families and the children of wounded, ill and fallen service members.

This year's annual charity tournament was made possible by event sponsors that included business communications leader One Comm, business technology provider Scansource, telecommunications company Mitel, and GRO Restaurant Group, Inc., a franchise operator of Golden Corral buffet restaurants located in Arkansas, Missouri and North Carolina.

"Veteran-serving programs too often lack resources for military children who serve as caretakers for their wounded warrior parent, so we are grateful for the way the Northwest Arkansas community stepped up to ensure these children receive the support they deserve," said Jon Fritchey, Golf Tournament Chairperson and General Manager, Golden Corral, GRO Restaurant Group. "We'd like to thank our sponsors and everyone who supported this event for making it a tremendous success year after year."

"The donation will support Camp Corral in its mission to provide military children with resilience-based programs. We are so thankful to Jon Fritchey, the sponsors, and the NWA community for their support of military-connected children," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. In addition to summer camps designed to provide respite, build peer-support connections, strengthen self-confidence, and reinforce coping skills, Camp Corral offers family camp retreats, virtual therapeutic art programs, peer connection activities, and holistic supportive services.

