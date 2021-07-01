Northscope ERP Software Gives Its Food Manufacturing Users More Data Than Ever To Make Informed Business Decisions With The Release Of Its Data Warehouse

REDMOND, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2021, NorthScope Food ERP software released its data warehouse, giving its users access to more data than ever and helping them to make informed business decisions.

REDMOND, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2021, NorthScope Food ERP software released its data warehouse, giving its users access to more data than ever and helping them to make informed business decisions. NorthScope's data warehouse was developed as an analytical tool for its users to provide valuable business insights, thanks to its real-time, integrated information.

In order to give its users complete visibility into their business at the click of a button, NorthScope's data warehouse provides:

Information across all locations/divisions/plants, both individually and consolidated as selected by the user.

Historical data without the hassle of running inquiries and exporting each time the user wants to view their data.

The ability to use Excel's capabilities for analyzing and manipulating data.

Raw data to use with other platforms such as Power BI or Access to get insight into data or create visual dashboards with the data, even if there's only one location.

Access to invoice lines, payment register, Fish Ticket line items, fisherman balances to know what is owed to fishermen at all locations, GL account balances for financial reporting or trial balances, journal lines, and sales lines.

Complete control over the data, as once it's accessed in the easy-to-use Excel format, the data can be used to create custom reports, pivot tables, etc., and each data set saves as a separate sheet that can be formatted and refreshed without losing the updated formatting.

Speaking of NorthScope's data warehouse, Managing Partner, Tom Williams said, "The data warehouse gives users the ability to analyze their business quickly and easily, using tools they are already familiar with. With this tool, the days of waiting hours or days for someone else to get you the answers you need are over."

The release of NorthScope's data warehouse comes in conjunction with the rest of its Q2 new features and improvements.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

Media Contact: Tatum Garino 425-949-3313 x115 tg@thenlp.com

