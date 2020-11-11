Northpoint Commercial Finance Expands Product Offering With Launch Of Asset Based Lending

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Commercial Finance ("Northpoint"), a North American diversified financial services company, has broadened its financing solutions to include asset-based lending for U.S.-based middle-market companies. Northpoint is a market leader in inventory financing to manufacturers and dealers across the United States and Canada.

"Northpoint has built a reputation within the financial services industry of continued innovation, knowledgeable experts and a common-sense approach to lending," said Northpoint CEO Dan Radley. "We are excited to offer our asset-based lending solutions to borrowers, sponsors and intermediaries looking to maximize a company's borrowing capacity with cost-effective funding. Our passion for customers, speed in execution, and highly personalized approach to lending make Northpoint a perfect fit to address the needs of the middle market."

Northpoint will offer senior secured revolving credit lines and term loans ranging in size from $2 million to $20 million to borrowers across a wide range of industries. Industry veteran Robert Wagner, Northpoint General Manager and Head of Asset-Based Lending, will lead a team of seasoned ABL professionals.

"Access to steady, reliable capital is especially important now, given the substantial number of companies transforming product offerings, workforce dynamics and technology solutions as a result of the pandemic," Wagner said. "Asset-based lending is a strategic financing tool for middle-market companies, used to support ongoing operational needs, organic growth and acquisitions, or turnaround or restructuring plans. We look forward to partnering with borrowers, sponsors and our extensive network of intermediaries to help move businesses forward."

Northpoint is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group has $44.3 billion in balance sheet assets and $28.4 billion in assets under administration.

About Northpoint Commercial FinanceNorthpoint Commercial Finance, with offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON, combines experience with advanced technologies, fresh ideas, streamlined processes, and a customer focus formed specifically for the varied financing needs and goals of each business. Northpoint's Inventory Finance solutions drive sales, enhance cash flow, and improve profitability for manufacturers and dealers. Their Asset-Based Lending solutions maximize working capital, encourage growth, and enable debt refinancings, recapitalizations and restructurings. More information about Northpoint and its financing solutions is available at https://northpointcf.com/asset-based-lending/.

