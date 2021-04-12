Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Central Region Leadership Changes

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced leadership changes in two of its Central Region markets. James Kuehn is retiring as Wealth Management President of Wisconsin, with Bradley Peters being tapped to oversee the market. Daniel Pienta is retiring as Wealth Management President of Eastern Michigan, and Brian Hughes will assume the role.

"We are grateful for the long-standing stewardship consistently exhibited by Jim and Dan," said John Fumagalli, President of the Central Region at Northern Trust. "I express my sincere appreciation for their remarkable contributions and dedicated service to their respective regions and the firm as a whole."

"We are delighted to welcome Brad and Brian into expanded roles," Fumagalli continued. "They both bring deep regional experience and expertise that will continue the strong trajectory of growth and expansion our business has experienced in the Central region."

Peters assumes his new role in Wisconsin with more than 30 years of experience in wealth management, most recently serving as Investment Advisor and Team Leader for Northern Trust's Private Client Advisory Team in Milwaukee. He joined Northern Trust in 2005 and prior to his role in Milwaukee, served as Investment Team Leader for Northern Trust in Lake Forest, Illinois. He received his bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin.

Peters is a Certified Financial Planner, Certified Public Accountant and CFA charter holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. He is a past member of the Finance Committee for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and has been involved with many other local community organizations.

Hughes assumes his new role in Eastern Michigan with more than 27 years of trust and investment experience working with high net worth families, not-for-profit organizations and institutions. Hughes' most recent position was Senior Portfolio Manager for Northern Trust in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also held the roles of Investment Consultant and Senior Global Portfolio Analyst.

He received his bachelor's degree in Finance and Business Administration from Calvin College and his master's degree with honors in Finance from Kellstadt Graduate School of Management at DePaul University. He is an acting member of the Steelcase Foundation Investment Committee.

