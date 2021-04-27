Northern Trust Strengthens South Florida Banking Team

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Luis Boullon has joined the company as a Banking Relationship Advisor based in Miami, Florida.

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Luis Boullon has joined the company as a Banking Relationship Advisor based in Miami, Florida. He is a member of the local Wealth Advisory team and will work closely with families and businesses in developing and implementing tailored credit, deposit, and cash management strategies. He will report to Rick Fernandez, Managing Director in the Miami office.

"Luis brings deep banking expertise and experience to the clients we serve across South Florida," said Fernandez. "His leadership exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class solutions to the families and institutions we serve, and their advisors."

Boullon brings 18 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was a Senior Private Banker at Wells Fargo Private Bank and also held roles at HSBC. Boullon earned his bachelor of science in Business Management from Barry University.

Northern Trust Wealth Managementoffers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005092/en/