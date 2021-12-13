Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Team

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today the appointment of John Donahoo as Senior Managing Director of the Northeast Florida market.

Donahoo will lead a team of seasoned professionals who serve high net worth families, endowments, and foundations with comprehensive wealth management services in Northeast Florida. Donahoo has more than 25 years' experience in banking, investing and wealth management. He will report to East Florida Region President Michael J. Bracci.

"Northern Trust has had a presence in Florida for 50 years, and Northeast Florida is a key, fast-growing market," Bracci said. "John is a trusted advisor and highly-skilled director, and we are pleased to add his expertise to our wealth management team."

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Donahoo was a managing director at Wells Fargo in Jacksonville. Before that he was a managing director and wealth advisor with U.S. Trust/Bank of America.

Donahoo is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has an MBA from the University of North Florida.

Donahoo has a passion for serving his community as much as his clients. He has been actively engaged with many civic and not-for-profit organizations, currently serving on the Board of Trustees for the Evergreen Cemetery Association and Scenic Jacksonville and has a long history of community involvement in Jacksonville with organizations such as the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Public Service Grants Council, Cultural Council, United Way of NE Florida and University of North Florida.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $372.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

