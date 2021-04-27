Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Rising Bond Yields Impact Canadian Pension Plan Returns During First Quarter 2021

Canadian Pension Plans were negatively impacted by rising bond yields in the first quarter, according to the Northern Trust Canada Universe.

Canadian Pension Plans were negatively impacted by rising bond yields in the first quarter, according to the Northern Trust Canada Universe. Plans in the universe saw flat performance overall, with strong equity returns countered by falling bond prices, which push up yields.

Positive sentiment boosted equity markets as the global Covid-19 pandemic started to wane amid new vaccine approvals and progress on vaccination programs. As vaccination numbers continued to rise, coupled with favorable economic data and healthy corporate earnings, investor sentiment turned more optimistic. The Canadian yield curve steepened throughout the quarter, as bond prices fell on the prospects for future growth and potential for a rise in inflation.

"Pension plan investments were dampened by weaker bond returns and the Canadian median pension plan closed the first quarter with a return of -0.2%," said Katie Pries, President and CEO of Northern Trust Canada. "Vaccination progress has given plan sponsors a more optimistic view of the future path to recovery. This positive outlook, however, triggered bond returns to enter negative territory, diminishing the impact of equity investment gains. Emerging from the pandemic requires time and resilience, and this quarter has provided renewed visibility for many, as we continue on a journey to restore, rebuild and reshape economic and financial health."

The Northern Trust Canada universe tracks the performance of Canadian institutional investment plans that subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset service offerings.

Global equities finished the first quarter of 2021 on a much stronger footing compared to the steep decline witnessed during the same period a year ago. Major stock indexes continued to trend in positive territory throughout the quarter as the collective efforts of policymakers maintained support to financial markets. A continuation of accommodative monetary policy, supported by renewed fiscal stimulus as well as the roll-out of vaccinations, ignited a positive tone for economies around the world.

Canadian equities, as measured by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, posted an impressive 8.1% for the quarter with Health Care and Energy sectors leading performance with strong double digit returns. The only sectors not generating positive results were Information Technology and Materials.

U.S. equities, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, advanced 4.7% in CAD for the quarter. All sectors excluding Consumer Staples concluded the quarter in positive territory led by the Energy and Financial sectors.

International developed markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index, generated 2.2% in CAD for the quarter. The majority of sectors witnessed positive returns for the quarter, with Energy and Financials leading performance, while the Consumer Staples, Health Care and Utilities sectors contracted during the period.

The Emerging Markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, advanced 1.0% in CAD for the quarter, with the Materials and Real Estate sectors posting the strongest results, while Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Health Care sectors were the weakest performing segments.

The Canadian economy continued to show signs of recovery with the Bank of Canada and the Canadian government providing a foundation of support. Job losses that occurred in January were far outpaced by job creation in February and March. The Canadian Dollar firmed against major currencies during the quarter, underpinned by improving commodity and oil prices, monetary and fiscal policy support as well healthy GDP growth.

The U.S. economy witnessed healthy economic activity throughout the quarter, with continued support from monetary and fiscal stimulus. The U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) remained accommodative, leaving its policy rate unchanged at 0.00% - 0.25%. Further fiscal stimulus came in the form of the $1.9 trillion USD pandemic relief bill signed by the newly inaugurated President Biden, with the expectation of additional forthcoming fiscal stimulus targeted at infrastructure. As job creation gained further momentum throughout the quarter, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.0% at the end of March from 6.7% in December. A strong economic backdrop supported by an abundance of stimulus, led to the U.S yield curve steepening throughout the quarter.

International markets continued to witness accommodative monetary policy supported by stimulus programs. The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its current deposit rate, and announced the acceleration of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its cash rate at 0.10% and increased the volume of its asset purchase program. The Bank of Japan widened its trading range around its 10 year yield target and announced its asset purchases would occur on an as-needed basis.

Emerging markets posted modest results for the quarter, lagging other developed counterparts. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) left interest rates unchanged for the quarter, while Brazil's central bank, in a bold move, raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%. The central bank of India announced it would maintain its accommodative stance, as the country faced another wave of the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its overnight policy rate at 0.25% and maintained its current asset purchase program, with a reaffirmed commitment to keep rates at a lower level until 2023. The BoC noted a stronger outlook, as vaccines rolled out earlier than anticipated, coupled with the ample amount of stimulus support. The yield curve steepened throughout the quarter, with a significant increase in yields for the benchmark 10 year government bonds.

The Canadian Fixed income market, as measured by the FTSE Universe Bond index, declined 5.0% for the quarter. The Provincial segment witnessed the weakest results followed by the Federal and Corporate segments. Long term bonds observed a double digit decline, underperforming both the Short and Mid-term bonds for the quarter.

