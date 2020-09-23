Northern Trust: Outsourcing Accelerates Through Pandemic As Investment Managers Seek To Improve Margins, Enhance Business Resilience, And Future-Proof Operations

According to a white paper ('From Niche to Norm') published today by Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), investment managers of all sizes and strategies have been prompted to undertake a comprehensive review of their operating models as a result of the...

According to a white paper ('From Niche to Norm') published today by Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), investment managers of all sizes and strategies have been prompted to undertake a comprehensive review of their operating models as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which has accelerated existing trends that are compounding cost pressures. This has led increasing numbers of managers to outsource in-house dealing and other functions, such as foreign exchange and transition management, hitherto seen as core.

While cost savings remain a core driver, and indeed are one outcome of outsourcing, costs are no longer the only focus. Far from being solely a defensive reaction to increased pressure on margins, the white paper describes outsourcing as part of the target operating model, or moving toward the 'Optimal State' for many investment managers, and explains how the focus "has expanded to the variety of other potential benefits offered - enhanced capabilities, improved governance and operational resilience."

Gary Paulin, global head of Integrated Trading Solutions at Northern Trust Capital Markets said: "The pandemic has challenged a range of operational assumptions. Working from home has, for example, questioned the need for a portfolio manager to be in close proximity with the dealing desk. Previously considered essential, the pandemic has effectively forced firms to 'outsource' their trading desks to remote working setups and the effectiveness of this process has disproved the requirement for proximity, in turn, easing the path to third-party outsourcing. Many investment managers are actively considering outsourcing to a hyper-scale, expert provider as a potential, cost efficient solution - one that maintains service quality and, hopefully, improves it whilst adding resiliency."

Northern Trust's white paper compares outsourced trading to software-as-a-service stating: "instead of carrying the cost and complexity of running an in-house solution, firms move to an outsourced one, free up capital to invest in strategic growth and move costs from a fixed to a variable basis in line with the direction of travel for revenues."

Guy Gibson, global head of Institutional Brokerage at Northern Trust Capital Marketssaid: "The opportunity to deploy capital to build new fund structures, develop new offerings, focus on distribution and enhance in-house research has been taken up by several of our clients to the benefit of their investment approach, and to the benefit of their investors. Additionally, in the last two months alone, many firms have recognized that outsourcing to a well-capitalized, global platform has enabled them to take advantage of cost-contained growth opportunities in new markets."

A further development, which has echoes of the journey the technology industry has already undertaken, is the move towards whole office solutions, which represent the next potential wave in outsourcing.

According to Paulin; "recently we have observed a growing number of managers wanting to outsource to a single, hyper-scale professional service provider who can do everything, everywhere. This aligns with Northern Trust's strategy to deliver platform solutions for the whole office, serving our clients' needs across the entire investment lifecycle."

Integrated Trading Solutions is Northern Trust's outsourced trading capability that combines worldwide locations and trading expertise in equities and fixed income and derivatives with access to global markets, high-quality liquidity and an integrated middle and back office service as well as other services, such as FX. It helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

