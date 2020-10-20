Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2021, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 11, 2020.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared a cash dividend of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), payable on January 1, 2021, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2020.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

