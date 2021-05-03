Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director For Miami Private Client Advisory Team

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Ana Nuñez has been named Senior Managing Director of the Private Client Advisory team in the Downtown Miami Brickell office and Key Biscayne office.

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Ana Nuñez has been named Senior Managing Director of the Private Client Advisory team in the Downtown Miami Brickell office and Key Biscayne office. She will report to Alexander Adams, President of the South Florida Region, and succeeds Eric Vainder, who was recently named Market Executive for Broward County. She will oversee a multi-disciplinary team of professionals in delivering holistic wealth management solutions to clients and their families, including investment management, banking, and trust and advisory services.

A banking industry veteran, Nuñez brings deep experience in specialized lending arrangements. She has been with Northern Trust for 22 years, serving in a variety of roles including Managing Director of the Key Biscayne office and Managing Director of multiple Private Client Advisory teams in Miami-Dade. Her most recent role was Senior International Relationship Manager and Team Leader for the international teams in Miami, Houston and New York.

"Ana brings extensive wealth management experience, proven leadership skills, and a keen understanding of Northern Trust's commitment to delivering superior client service," said Adams. "Her client focus, industry knowledge, and business acumen position us well to continue to drive our business forward."

Nuñez is a former board chairman of St. Agnes Academy and continues to serve as a board member and on the Finance Committee. She also served as chairman of the United Way Women's Leadership Executive Council for two consecutive years and is a past president of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. Nuñez is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor of science in Financial Management.

Northern Trust Wealth Managementoffers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005498/en/