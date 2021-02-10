Northern Trust Announces Strategic Investment In EDS, Advancing Whole Office Strategy

As part of its continuing strategy to provide integrated services and technology across the investment lifecycle, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has reached an agreement to take an equity stake in Equity Data Science, Inc.

As part of its continuing strategy to provide integrated services and technology across the investment lifecycle, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has reached an agreement to take an equity stake in Equity Data Science, Inc. (EDS), a cloud-based analytics platform that provides decision support tools to asset managers for idea generation, portfolio construction and risk management.

The deal integrates EDS decision support tools with Northern Trust's core technology platforms to provide highly specialized and innovative solutions to the most sophisticated institutional investors across the globe. The investment is an extension of Northern Trust Whole Office, an approach that integrates Northern Trust's architecture alongside innovative partners, facilitating client access to new technologies, services and solutions.

"Northern Trust continues to focus on helping clients maximize the value of their data in order to optimize performance," said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust. "Institutional investors need to drive efficiency and transparency and embed data-driven feedback into their investment decision making. By partnering with EDS, we provide our clients with access to enhanced technology that helps them make the right, repeatable and measurable decisions in the quest to achieve alpha."

The EDS decision-support and analytics platform is designed to support the unique processes of active, institutional investment managers. Capabilities include:

Research Management

Idea Generation Screening

Portfolio Construction and Optimization

Risk Management

Order Generation

"We look forward to the opportunity to work with Northern Trust to bring greater productivity and performance to the front office," said Greg McCall, President and Co-Founder at Equity Data Science. "As asset managers seek to maximize alpha, it is crucial that they are able to streamline processes, reduce errors, and make faster and more informed decisions."

"We are excited about the announcement between two of our trusted partners, Equity Data Science (EDS) and Northern Trust," said Brian Mann, Principal, Chief Data Officer & Director of Operations for Pzena Investments. "EDS has helped us build additional insight into our investment process, while we have long valued Northern Trust's support as we grow our business."

