Northern Sydney Cancer Centre Partners With Sun Nuclear As Newest SunCHECK™ Platform Reference Site

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation announced today that Australia's Northern Sydney Cancer Centre (NSCC) is now a reference site for the SunCHECK™ Quality Management Platform. The Centre joins leading clinics worldwide already in the reference site program. Globally, SunCHECK technology is used by more than 1,000 users in nearly 60 countries - for integrated, automated and independent Quality Assurance in Radiation Therapy.

In partnering with Sun Nuclear, the NSCC will support development of best practices for clinical use, advise on ongoing platform development, and serve as a regional resource for a rapidly-growing community of SunCHECK users. The NSCC is an integrated cancer care network, provided by the Northern Sydney Local Health District (NSLHD). As a public facility with university affiliations, the NSCC is actively involved in cancer research and dedicated to improving outcomes for patients and their families. The center treats more than 1,400 patients annually, using three Varian Medical Systems® linear accelerators and a robust auto-planning program. The NSCC also uses an Elekta brachytherapy system.

Jeremy Booth, Head of Medical Physics for the NSCC, stated that the center is a pioneer in advanced treatments, initiating its IMRT program in 2001 and its SBRT program in 2007. Today, the NSCC remains focused on continually investigating the feasibility of technological changes, including motion management.

"As a busy clinic with an active research program, we need an efficient, proven quality assurance mechanism," said Booth. "SunCHECK provides the comprehensive functionality and departmental integration we were looking for and offers the efficiency our workload demands."

The SunCHECK Platform automates and integrates Quality Management, enabling Radiation Therapy departments to standardize Patient and Machine Quality Assurance (QA) workflows among staff, machines, and locations. A secure, browser-based network architecture connects multiple systems and can support different geographic locations, offering a top-down view through a single dashboard, supported by a single database.

SunCHECK™ Patient software incorporates Plan Checks, Secondary Calculations, Pre-Treatment QA and In-Vivo Monitoring all in a single workflow. SunCHECK™ Machine software integrates all Machine QA needs, including Daily, Monthly, and Annual QA; automated imaging, MLC and VMAT QA; and data trending. Plus, device integration with the Daily QA™ 3, IC PROFILER™ and ArcCHECK® arrays enables further automation and centralization of data.

Additional SunCHECK Platform reference sites include: St. George's Cancer Care Centre ( Christchurch, New Zealand), Sterling Hospitals Group (Ahmadabad, India), Iridium Kankernetwerk ( Antwerp, Belgium), Sant Pau ( Barcelona, Spain), ONCORAD ( Toulouse, France), The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre ( Liverpool, UK), I.R.C.C.S di Candiolo (Candiolo, Italy), UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health ( Florida, U.S.), and Mosaic Life Care ( Missouri, U.S.).

About Sun Nuclear CorporationSun Nuclear, part of Mirion Technologies, provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes - so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

Copyright© 2021 Mirion Technologies, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Sun Nuclear, the Sun Nuclear logo, and other trade names of Sun Nuclear products listed herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Varian Medical Systems® is a registered trademark of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Elekta is a registered trademark of Elekta AB (publ). Sun Nuclear Corporation is not affiliated with or sponsored by Varian Medical Systems, Inc., or Elekta.

For additional information, please contact: Kevin O'Malley, Sun Nuclear Corporation, kevinomalley@sunnuclear.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-sydney-cancer-centre-partners-with-sun-nuclear-as-newest-suncheck-platform-reference-site-301253142.html

SOURCE Sun Nuclear Corporation