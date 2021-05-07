Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend On Its Common Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.03 per share. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

