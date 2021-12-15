Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) ("Northern") today announced a long-term base dividend growth plan. Details can be found in the presentation made available today on Northern's website at https://www.northernoil.com/investors/company-information/presentations.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

"Our base dividend growth plan should provide additional clarity to investors on our current plans," commented Nick O'Grady, Northern's Chief Executive Officer. "We are dedicated to providing strong capital returns, while maintaining avenues for additional growth to our business. We have made great strides in building a diversified, low-leverage entity, and remain focused on delivering a superior total return for our investors."

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.northernoil.com.

