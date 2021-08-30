North Park University Welcomes Largest First-Year Class In 130-Year History

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 130-year anniversary, North Park University ( North Park) welcomes its largest incoming first-year class for Fall 2021. Founded by Swedish immigrants in the late 19th century, North Park's inviting wrought-iron gates at the campus's Foster Avenue entrance on the Northwest side of Chicago welcome the third most diverse student population in the Midwest.

"An increase in our enrollment is an indicator of the strength of our institution and the quality of our faculty, staff, and academic programs," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge. "Our three distinctive characteristics - Christian, city-centered and intercultural -combined with our collective effort to maintain a safe learning environment, form the foundation for our current and future success."

A hands-on COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team, combined with a flexible holistic admissions process and an intentional commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) attracted and enrolled 100+ first-year students over last year (students who are enrolling for the first-time in any college or university).

COVID-19 ImpactShifting away from a pandemic propelled virtual learning model, North Park first-year students appreciate in-person learning at a small, supportive college located in the world-class city of Chicago.

"Virtual visits allowed us to expand our reach and provide face-to-face conversations and scholarship competitions with local and out-of-state students," said Anthony Scola, North Park's Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing.

Flexible Holistic AdmissionsGoing test-optional for 2021-2022 has proven successful, broadening and diversifying the applicant pool. North Park admissions recognizes the challenge many qualified students may have experienced with on-line learning. "By making the SAT/ACT optional, North Park is removing what can be an obstacle in meeting admission criteria," Scola said.

Addressing the financial needs of students most likely to attend North Park, the admissions and financial aid committees can meet students where they are - both financially and academically.

Commitment to DEIA designated Hispanic Serving Institution and ranked by The Wall Street Journal in 2021 as among the top 50 higher education institutions in the nation for diversity, the university is rooted in its immigrant origins and deeply committed to the intercultural community being served today.

