North Park University Hosts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Featuring Activist Mikki Kendall

Live virtual celebrations reflect on the impact of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s work and life

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University ( North Park) celebrates Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a live virtual event Jan 20 th 12:30pm CSTfeaturing conversations from the campus community reflecting on:

How has MLK, Jr. impacted your work?

How has MLK, Jr.'s teachings impacted today's world?

What does MLK, Jr. mean to you?

Continuing the conversation, North Park welcomes Mikki Kendall, author of Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot, to keynote its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration in a live virtual event February 3 rd 10:30am-2:30pm CST. Kendall discusses the connections of Black Feminism and the political moment of the first Black Indian woman Vice-President elect of the United States.

A long-standing resident of Chicago, Kendall's work focuses on current events, media representation, food politics, and the history of the feminist movement. To support the local economy, North Park purchased for students Hood Feminism from Semicolon Bookstore, Chicago's sole black female-owned bookstore.

For Daniel White Hodge, North Park Professor of Communication and urban youth culture expert, MLK Jr.'s legacy represents, "the ongoing involvement of community and the building from the ground up," said Hodge.

A reminder of those who have and continue to advocate against oppression, North Park student, Deonya Broyles, celebrates MLK, Jr. and the strides that have been made towards equality and continuing his teachings. "The fight for equality and justice are not yet over and there's still much to be won," said Broyles. "Justice goes beyond black lives but also injustices like housing insecurity and the working class, which MLK, Jr. was calling out in the 1960s," said Raevhann Rush, North Park's Resident Director.

With this year's academic theme, #ImpactOverIntent, North Park's Office of Diversity and Intercultural Lifeinspires these and other conversations around the impact one's actions have on our immediate communities and the nation.

North Park is committed to supporting Chicago's diversity and embracing leaders who have demonstrated nonviolent methods of restorative justice.

These free virtual events are open to the public on North Park's Facebook page.

