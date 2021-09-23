North Miami Beach Recording Studio "Oak House By Stop Lookin" Earns Its First RIAA Certification.

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After just over a year since opening, North Miami Beach recording studio "Oakhouse" by Miami-based streetwear and entertainment brand Stop Lookin has earned its first Gold RIAA certification for the single "Tell Em"...

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After just over a year since opening, North Miami Beach recording studio "Oakhouse" by Miami-based streetwear and entertainment brand Stop Lookin has earned its first Gold RIAA certification for the single "Tell Em" by Cochise and $not. The single debuted at #64 on Billboard's Hot 100 list and serves as both artists' first-ever Hot 100 entry. This also serves as the first Gold RIAA certification for Oak House's lead engineer Adrian "Adot" Merino.

Best New Music Studio in Miami receives first GOLD PLAQUE

Launched in May 2020, the rap/hip-hop-focused recording studio exploded onto the studio scene as a haven for both independent and signed artists based in South Florida. The recording industry has flourished since the beginning of Covid-19 and Stop Lookin has taken advantage of the growing scene in Miami. Due to the unprecedented success of Oak House, Stop Lookin opened another studio location in the Wynwood arts district earlier this year in February. Since launch, both recording studios have built large clientele lists including superstar artists such as French Montana, Lil Mosey, $NOT, Raw Youngin & SpotemGottem to name a few.

Stop Lookin studio locations feature state-of-the-art recording equipment from the industry's leading audio brands such as Tube-Tech, Neve, Neumann, Sony, and Universal Audio. In addition, Stop Lookin sourced some of the best audio engineers in South Florida, with Adrian "Adot" Merino and Misael Velis leading the in-house engineering team to ensure industry-leading vocal production. Stop Lookin also offers artists and teams to rent out both facilities without needing to choose an in-house engineer, allowing groups that have engineering arrangements to connect by simply plugging directly into each Universal Audio Apollo interface. Monitoring systems include speakers from Yamaha, Martin Audio, and Focal.

Contact: Alexis Bogo, stoplookindesign@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-miami-beach-recording-studio-oak-house-by-stop-lookin-earns-its-first-riaa-certification-301384420.html

SOURCE Stop Lookin Entertainment