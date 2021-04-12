North Louisiana Economic Partnership Introduces New CEO & President

SHREVEPORT, La., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) recently introduced its new CEO and President, Justyn Dixon, to area leaders and its stakeholders at events in Shreveport and Monroe.

SHREVEPORT, La., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) recently introduced its new CEO and President, Justyn Dixon, to area leaders and its stakeholders at events in Shreveport and Monroe.

"We have everything here in North Louisiana. I believe this a place where we can win."

Dixon brings 30 years of professional experience with more than 12 years focused in industrial and economic development. Dixon comes to North Louisiana from Madison, Mississippi, following an extensive national search led by Todd Jorgenson of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

"We have everything here in North Louisiana," said Justyn Dixon. "From multiple highways, railways and waterways to options for higher-education and healthcare, we have so much infrastructure and opportunity in our region. I believe this is a place where we can win."

Since 2012, Dixon has worked as the Gulf States Regional Development Director for Agracel, Inc., an industrial development company. While building out Agracel's presence in the southeastern United States, he partnered with many leading economic development organizations. Prior to Agracel, Dixon worked in economic development for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Mississippi Development Authority.

"We had many great candidates, but we selected Justyn for his entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of what it takes to compete for companies," said Chap Breard, NLEP Chairman and a member of the Search Committee. "He was recommended by some of the best in the business, and Justyn is coming here at the right time. There is momentum to win and a sense of urgency to bring opportunity to North Louisiana."

For more information, contact Angie White, NLEP Vice President at 318-677-2559 or awhite@nlep.org.

ABOUT NORTH LOUISIANA ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP The North Louisiana Economic Partnership, an Accredited Economic Development Organization, provides professional economic development services to a 14-parish region of North Louisiana, including lead generation and prospect management. The organization also represents the interests of North Louisiana with a unified voice and as a single point of contact. It acts as a catalyst, convener and connector in the region to ensure that North Louisiana's economic development potential is realized. Learn more at nlep.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-louisiana-economic-partnership-introduces-new-ceo--president-301266858.html

SOURCE North Louisiana Economic Partnership