North Kansas City Dental Invests In Community And Germ-Free Facility

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a better time to visit the cleanest dental office in the world. Dr. Bill Busch, DMD, MAGD, of North Kansas City Dental, has opened a fresh space that combines the latest dental technology advancements with ultra-modern hygiene equipment and virus-killing technologies.

"This office had been years in the making, but it will really make sense to our patients now. We've done extensive research and spent both time and money, making this the safest place to visit in Kansas City, hygienically speaking. As always, we promise to go above and beyond in the infection control measures required in this industry," says Busch.

Busch isn't kidding. He has equipped every operatory with Radic8 Virus Killer Technology that provides real-time protection against airborne allergens, pollutants, and viruses. Each room has lamps and filters to trap dirty air, kill unhealthy air, and neutralize toxic air. The office is also equipped with the newest and best sterilization instrument cleaners from SciCan. For enjoyment's sake, each of the rooms has a TV screen PLUS a virtual ceiling display that mimics the outdoor sky.

"We continue to offer our patients the cleanest and highest quality treatments, combined with the most advanced dental technologies available, to ensure the experience is great and the results even greater. But, also, we want our patients to have a stress-free experience. Coming to the dentist should be enjoyed," Busch says.

On that note, the office will showcase one of the best sports memorabilia collections around. Busch is also co-founder of TeamSmile, the nation's premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children in our communities. He's also been serving as the Kansas City Chiefs' Dentist since 2012 and has picked up some treasures along the way.

The dental practice, located on the corner of Swift Street and 20th Avenue in North Kansas City, underlines Busch's commitment to North Kansas City. " North Kansas City is our original community and it is truly having a moment in the spotlight. It's thriving and growing, and we are proud to have been here since 1991," says Busch.

Dr. Busch is one of a select group of dentists around the country who has achieved a Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. This award symbolizes Dr. Busch's lifelong pursuit of continuing education to provide the highest dental care quality to patients.

