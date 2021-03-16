North Island Credit Union Looking To Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is inviting all San Diego teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside County or credit union members teaching in California who are looking to fund special classroom and/or virtual learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in May in the spring program.

"As we look at where we can support our community, we can't think of a better place than helping teachers provide an exciting learning opportunity for their students, particularly with the challenges of virtual and hybrid learning," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an innovative project idea to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 23, 2021.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $125,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Schools benefiting from last year's program used the funds towards a peer buddy program for autistic students, technologies and tools for virtual learning, at-home art kits for at-risk youth, a geo-political simulation program, PPP equipment for nursing students, and book purchases for school libraries, among many others.

