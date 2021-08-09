North Highland To Present Key Medicaid Learnings With Georgia Department Of Community Health And Florida Agency For Health Care Administration At MESC

Firm and clients will share insights and strategies to transform procurement and modularity in the customer experience

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland will share its Medicaid industry expertise in creating Medicaid procurement strategies and improving customer experience with two clients - the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) - at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC).

As states seek alternative procurement approaches for their Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) transformation programs, Georgia's DCH partnered with North Highland to develop a solution. With North Highland's support, the agency is actively participating in a variety of roles across three NASPO (National Association of State Procurement Officials) module procurements, including provider services, claims and financial management and third-party liability services to streamline efficiencies. "We are working with North Highland to tailor the procurement process to best meet our business and technology needs," said Joseph Hood, Chief Compliance and Technology Officer, Georgia Department of Community Health. "There is no one size fits all approach, and we look forward to helping MESC conference attendees better understand how they can approach their own state's transformation strategies."

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration will also co-present with North Highland at the conference about how states can ensure their Medicaid Management Systems (MMIS) modernizations deliver a solution that achieves an improved experience for Medicaid recipients and providers.

"The Medicaid industry, like others, is transforming quickly to become more efficient and customer driven," said Rick Zelznak, Vice President, US Health and Human Services, North Highland. "Openness and transparency are especially important in this industry as it can help save money and prevent redundancy, and it's our pleasure to partner with these two cutting-edge States that are surely leading the way in what will become standard approaches for the industry to model."

North Highland will be featured at booth #105. Session descriptions can be found here. Details below:

Title: NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Procurement - Insights and Strategies 
Session date & time: 8/10/21 @4pm ET
Room 312
Moderated by Nancy Bass, Master Practitioner, North Highland

Title: Fix One Thing, Break Another - Modularity and The Customer Experience
Session date & time: 8/10/21 @5pm ET
Room 312
Moderated by Rick Zelznak, Vice President, US Health and Human Services, North Highland

