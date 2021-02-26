North Highland Names Lia Keel Managing Director

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce the promotion of Lia Keel to Managing Director. Keel, who joined the firm in 2004, most recently served as vice president driving significant visibility and client growth for North Highland. In her new role, Keel will continue to be based in the firm's Charlotte market, with a sustained focus on large scale transformation across Fortune 500 organizations.

"Lia's growth mindset sets her apart within our industry. Throughout her almost two decades at North Highland, she has shown tremendous capacity for not only expanding client relationships, but also investing in the development of future leaders within the firm," said Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President. "We are thrilled to promote her to Managing Director."

Keel has more than 25 years of experience in management consulting, with deep expertise in strategy, performance improvement, solution design, process analysis, and digital in a number of vertical industries and environments. Notable client engagements include leading the launch for a large retailer's "buy online, pick up in-store" initiative, as well as leading the transformation within the organization to adopt agile ways of working.

"With numerous technological and societal disruptions facing companies today, Lia's focus on strategy and innovative solutions for her clients has cemented her reputation as a trusted advisor and leader. From growing a Fortune 50 account two-fold within the span of a year to navigating clients through the uncertainty of COVID-19, her passion for client service and success is unmatched," said Barbara Ray, Managing Director and President, Client Services.

Keel is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in International Business. She is a member of National Charity League, a multi-generational philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters. Keel lives in Lake Norman, N.C. with her husband Todd and children Ansley and Christian.

About North Highland North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit www.northighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact: Jennifer Marsh: news@northhighland.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-highland-names-lia-keel-managing-director-301236529.html

SOURCE North Highland