North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 15, 2020 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2020 and will be paid on October 9, 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area. The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Assets $1.4B.

Contact:Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO972.716.7100