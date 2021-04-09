North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings Of $0.92 Per Share

DALLAS, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,769,615 or $0.69 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2021, compared to $2,361,814 or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in the Dallas area. Current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO.

Assets $1.5B

Contact:Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO972.716.7100