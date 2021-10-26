North Dakota Growth Fund Makes Initial Investment

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, is pleased to announce that the fund's first investment is in Lewis & Clark AgriFood, a leading venture capital firm with a specialized expertise in a core...

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, is pleased to announce that the fund's first investment is in Lewis & Clark AgriFood, a leading venture capital firm with a specialized expertise in a core industry of North Dakota's economy.

Lewis & Clark AgriFood, which has a track record of investing in the state, is a group of experienced investment professionals who are passionate about investing in companies at the forefront of food and agriculture innovation. The firm looks for companies that deliver benefits to stakeholders throughout the food and agriculture sector, from producers to consumers. The firm invests in companies at the growth stage of their evolution that are poised to scale their technology to a national or global scale. As founders, operators, investors and scientists, the firm's seasoned investment team brings deep sector experience to every investment.

Lewis & Clark AgriFood's Midwest presence in the farm heartland and experience investing in food and agriculture innovation in rural communities, has allowed the firm to be a value-added investment partner to innovators across the grower and consumer value chains.

50 South Capital is a leading alternatives investment firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Trust, a leading, global financial services firm.

"Given its track record of investing in North Dakota and its focus on the agrifood industry, we believe Lewis & Clark AgriFood is an excellent investment for the North Dakota Growth Fund given the breadth and diversity of the state's agriculture industry and leading entrepreneurs focused on it," said 50 South Capital Managing Director Trey Hart.

About 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC is an alternatives asset management firm designed to meet the core strategic needs of investors seeking access to private equity, private credit and hedge funds. Its highly experienced team works closely with a wide range of investors to fulfill specific investment objectives and create lasting relationships. 50 South Capital's investment philosophy focuses on providing access primarily to small-to-mid sized managers that offer unique and differentiated sources of return. 50 South Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation. Visit www.50SouthCapital.com for more information.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

