North Coast Provisions Updates Its Name To North Coast Joint Ventures To Reflect Brand Expansion

ADRIAN, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Provisions today announced its acquisition of ArborSide Medical Cannabis Dispensary; the opening of North Coast Provisions dispensary in Sault Ste. Marie; and its new wholesale grow operation, FLWRpot. The company will now be known as North Coast Joint Ventures.

North Coast Provisions' original location in Adrian, MI, has experienced rapid growth since the company opened its doors in 2018. It quickly established a reputation as a premier cannabis dispensary with quality products, superior customer service, and a commitment to fostering community goodwill. The company's accomplishments have incentivized expansion to a new operation in Sault Ste. Marie, opening end of May, and to acquire an existing Ann Arbor dispensary, ArborSide.

North Coast Provisions purchased ArborSide Medical Dispensary, one of Ann Arbor's oldest medical operations (est. 2010), in early April. State licensure quickly followed and the company expanded its menu to include recreational products.

Alex Stewart, ArborSide's General Manager since 2012, expressed his enthusiasm, "We can now offer customers a standard of excellence and expertise across both medical and recreational cannabis. I'm excited to be working with the North Coast team to bring ArborSide to the next level."

In addition to retail operations, North Coast is launching its premier grow facility, FLWRpot. FLWRpot combines local flavors with experienced breeders' unique lineages of both new exotics and landrace strains, bringing an array of indica, sativa and hybrid chemovars of crafted, small-batch harvests to top shelves around Michigan. The company's first harvest will be in early July and will be on a continuous harvest cycle in its state-of-the-art facility.

"We're very excited about all aspects of this expansion into new products and markets," said Sean McQuarrie, chief executive officer of North Coast Joint Ventures. "Our Michigan customers have driven the acquisition of ArborSide and addition of Sault Ste. Marie dispensaries with their support and enthusiasm for our brand and our commitment. The FLWRpot Grow will give us additional opportunities to guarantee our products with the consistent quality of small batch cannabis," he added.

About North Coast Joint Ventures

North Coast Joint Ventures, is a premier provider of medical and recreational products to retail and wholesale customers. Our roots grow deep in our home state. We're local boys who spend weekends Up North, camp out at MIS, listen to concerts from the lawn at DTE (aka Pine Knob), watch The Wings at The Joe, and sit around a bonfire on a Michigan fall night. In recognition of our love of our home state and our fellow Michiganders, our mission is to offer the best quality cannabis products and education at a fair price. For more information visit our website at: https://www.northcoastprovisions.com/

