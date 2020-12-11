North Carolina 'Safety First' COVID-19 Prevention Campaign Provides Trainings, Workshops, Resources For The Construction Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A statewide campaign titled Safety First is reaching out to employers and workers in the construction industry during December to provide additional information, trainings, resource materials, and safety guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on construction sites. As part of the campaign, two virtual workshop sessions (one in English and the other in Spanish) will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. Both "Safety First: Construction COVID-19 Educational Workshop" sessions will be on the Zoom webinar video conferencing platform. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Individuals can register at: www.americandbe.com/covid-safety

In September, the Carolinas AGC Foundation received a $3.75 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly. The legislation provides that $3.0 million of the grant be awarded for coronavirus pandemic safety measures in the construction industry. A statement from Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America, said: "Given the current environment, I encourage all of you to redouble your efforts to ensure that every member of your teams, on every job site, is following each and every coronavirus safety measure that you have put in place. And constantly reinforce, and enforce, your coronavirus safety procedures."

Workshop attendees will learn about: Best Practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19; resources to help business owners keep workers safe; construction industry updates on COVID-19 safety measures; and hear remarks from N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette, N.C. Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders, and Carolinas AGC President & CEO Dave Simpson.

Shelton A. Russell, publisher of American DBE Magazine and workshop host, said: "This campaign aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by providing education and information about the resources available to help construction industry employees work more safely during the pandemic. Participants in the workshop will hear from construction industry leaders, contractors and state government officials about the best practices and lessons learned by companies to put safety first."

The campaign and virtual workshop are also sponsored by: North Carolina Department of Transportation Office of Civil Rights; North Carolina Department of Administration Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses; United Minority Contractors of North Carolina; and Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas. For more information or to register for the Safety First campaign, visit: www.americandbe.com/covid-safety.

