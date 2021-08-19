North Carolina's Leading Fertility Center Welcomes Patrick Mc Phillips As New Executive Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH - Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte - the leading fertility center in North Carolina announces the addition of Patrick Mc Phillips as its new Executive Director. Patrick will focus on accelerating the growth of REACH through best possible business solutions, improved services for patients, and expansion of the practice's footprint.

Dr. Seth E. Katz, Medical Director for REACH, states that he is excited to have an accomplished business professional leading the practice. "REACH, like all other healthcare organizations has seen its share of challenges. With the addition of Patrick to our team, we are better positioned to overcome these challenges, increase our growth, and exceed patient expectations.

Accomplished in global business management, Patrick brings to REACH a demonstrated history of working in a broad range of industries including information technology, telecommunications, and healthcare. Patrick holds degrees in French and Economics from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Illinois. He most recently worked in Paris as the Group Head of Global Product Management at Atos, where productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction were top priorities.

" Patient satisfaction and the patient experience are critical to medical practices such as ours and I look forward to working with the talented team at REACH to drive our growth while achieving best-in-class levels off patient satisfaction," stated Mc Phillips.

Patrick is married with three teenage children and in his free time enjoys spending time with them and their new dog. Relocating from France, they are settling in to not only the Charlotte area, but to the US. They are all excited about this new opportunity and for what the future holds, for them and for REACH.

REACH's fertility experts in Charlotte and Lake Norman provide fertility treatments and services year-round without delays. Fertility treatments offered to patients range from those just beginning their fertility journey, to those further along in treatment options, utilizing the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art techniques and procedures available today.

REACH is the leading fertility center in North Carolina, providing individualized compassionate fertility care for over 30 years. The REACH providers and embryology team are widely respected for their superior pregnancy success rates - among the highest in the region. Superior skill and combined experience make REACH the premier source for fertility treatment in the region. For additional information, visit www.NorthCarolinaFertility.com or search for "REACH - Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte" on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Whitney Anders Bland704.998.7606 317009@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolinas-leading-fertility-center-welcomes-patrick-mc-phillips-as-new-executive-director-301358534.html

SOURCE REACH Fertility Center