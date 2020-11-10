North Carolina Plumbing Experts Offer Tips For Holiday Season Peace Of Mind

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, urges homeowners to take steps to prevent the most common plumbing failures during the upcoming holiday seasons.

"Our plumbing systems are under quite a bit of stress during the holidays because of family gatherings, heavy kitchen use and taking shortcuts, like pouring grease down the kitchen sink or tossing an onion skin in the garbage disposal," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "With the holidays coming up, we want to encourage families to be proactive when it comes to protecting their plumbing system."

Rose encourages homeowners to follow these tips to protect their plumbing system during the holidays and upcoming winter months:

Despite popular belief, it isn't OK to flush everything down the drain. Fats and cooking oils solidify in pipes and choke drains. Paper towels and sanitary wipes will not dissolve like toilet paper and can create clogs even when wet. Kitty litter can create major plumbing issues. Think before you flush. Avoid hard or fibrous foods in garbage disposal: Garbage disposals can handle most scraps in small quantities, but it's best to toss food waste in the trash can. Hard seeds or bones don't grind very well, if they grind at all. Fibrous foods can wrap around the blades and cause them to jam or damage the disposal.

Garbage disposals can handle most scraps in small quantities, but it's best to toss food waste in the trash can. Hard seeds or bones don't grind very well, if they grind at all. Fibrous foods can wrap around the blades and cause them to jam or damage the disposal. Make sure your water heater runs properly: To keep your water heater running properly, flush out your system at least once a year. Sediment that builds up on the bottom of the tank can reduce the amount of water the tank can hold, reducing the efficiency of the unit. Also, check the water temperature on your unit. It should read between 115 and 120 degrees. Exceeding 125 degrees may create a scalding hazard.

To keep your water heater running properly, flush out your system at least once a year. Sediment that builds up on the bottom of the tank can reduce the amount of water the tank can hold, reducing the efficiency of the unit. Also, check the water temperature on your unit. It should read between 115 and 120 degrees. Exceeding 125 degrees may create a scalding hazard. Consider installing insulation to protect pipes: Frozen pipes can be a costly repair. Preventing this can be as easy as installing foam insulation. The entire pipe should be insulated from the point where your home's main water line comes from the ground to where it enters the heated space in your home. Pipes outside of the heated portion of your home should also be insulated.

"Nobody wants a holiday celebration interrupted because of a clogged sink or overflowing toilet," Rose said. "Those aren't the kinds of holiday memories we want to hang onto. If you can prevent plumbing disasters in the first place, your holidays can be memorable for all the right reasons."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas.

