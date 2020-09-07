North American Telecom Millimeter Technology Market Report 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market By Frequency Band (E-Band and V-Band & Others), By Licensing Type (Light-licensed, Unlicensed and Fully-licensed), By End User (Civil and Military), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market is expected to witness market growth of 32.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).The growing R&D activities in the Millimeter Wave (MMW) technology and the increasingly rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications are expected to fuel market growth. The need for high-bandwidth applications arises, in particular, from consumer electronic products and handheld devices such as smartphones and wearable electronics. Data-intensive technologies, such as video sharing, video conferencing, media exchange through the internet, and high-speed online gaming, are projected to fuel demand for high-bandwidth, increasing competition for the adoption of telecommunications MMW technology.In addition, the next phase of wireless communication starts with the approaching time. The telecommunications world is introducing a number of technologies to verify precisely which 5G frequencies will be implemented. Millimeter Wave is expected to be the key enabler for 5 G fixed wireless deployment. The technical requirements of 5G, such as peak data rate (i.e. over 10 Gbps), 1 msec latency rate, 100 Mbps cell edge data rate, and so on, are the driving factors expected to stimulate the adoption of MMW technologies in the telecommunications field.The large amount of adjoining bandwidth available over 24 GHz is necessary to meet the data throughput requirements for 5G networks. Research and laboratory trials have shown that the millimeter-wave can deliver multi-gigabits per second data load. In addition, the competitive environment is introducing the most innovative approaches, such as the use of MMW in the downlink and sub-6 GHz range in the uplink. Therefore, with these creative solutions, the requirement for power-hungry MMW transmitters is eliminated in the 5G systems; in addition, the cost and resource usage are reduced.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cognizant, Ericsson AB, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., ChikPea, Comarch, Cerillion, and Neustar, Inc. Scope of the StudyBy Frequency Band

E-Band

V-Band & Others

By Licensing Type

Light-licensed

Unlicensed

Fully-licensed

By End User

Civil

Military

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Cognizant

Ericsson AB

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

ChikPea

Comarch

Cerillion

Neustar, Inc.

