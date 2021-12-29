North American Spirits Market 2021-2028 By Product (Whiskey, Gin), By Caps & Closures Material (Plastic, Metal), By Caps & Closures (Bar-top, Screw-top), By Distribution Channel & Segment

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Spirits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Whiskey, Gin), By Caps & Closures Material (Plastic, Metal), By Caps & Closures (Bar-top, Screw-top), By Distribution Channel, And...

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Spirits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Whiskey, Gin), By Caps & Closures Material (Plastic, Metal), By Caps & Closures (Bar-top, Screw-top), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American spirits market is expected to reach USD 278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. The market has several growth opportunities due to the rising consumer demand for premium and low alcohol content drinks. Moreover, innovation in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products with an infusion of botanical and organic ingredients will provide new growth opportunities in the coming years.

The whiskey product segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. In North America, there is a growing demand for distinctive and handcrafted alcoholic beverages, which is likely to boost market growth. The demand for whiskey is predicted to rise in the coming years due to the increasing consumption of alcohol, especially in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. As per the data by IWSR, people under the age group of 21 to 44 years are the most frequent consumers of low-alcohol drinks. According to The Wall Street Journal, alcohol volumes declined by 0.8% in 2018 in the U.S., slightly steeper than the 0.7% drop in 2017. The market has a strong presence of several regional and international players.

North America Spirits Market Report Highlights

The whiskey segment accounted for a larger share of the overall revenue in 2020. The growing demand for unique and crafted alcoholic beverages is emerging as a rising trend, which drives the segment

The screw-top caps & closure segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period

The growth is credited to several advantages pertaining to the structure of screw-top caps, such as low cost and ease of use & application

The plastic material segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period

The abundant availability of these raw materials translates to the low cost of production, thereby making plastic caps and closures a viable choice for packaging

The liquor stores distribution channel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period

Some of the popular liquor stores in North America are Astor Wines & Spirits and Ambassador Wines & Spirits

are Astor Wines & Spirits and Ambassador Wines & Spirits Mergers & acquisitions emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Market Definition1.3. Information Procurement1.4. Information Analysis1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.6. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Product Outlook2.3. Caps & Closure Outlook2.4. Caps & Closure Material Outlook2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook2.6. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. North America Spirits Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Introduction3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the North America spirits market3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.3. Industry Challenges3.5.4. Industry Opportunities3.6. Business Environment Analysis3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6.1.1. Supplier Power3.6.1.2. Buyer Power3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.7. Roadmap of North America spirits market3.8. Market Entry Strategies3.9. Impact of COVID-19 Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis4.1. Demographic Analysis4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision4.4. Consumer Product Adoption4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. North America Spirits Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Whiskey5.3. Vodka5.4. Gin5.5. Rum5.6. Brandy5.7. Others

Chapter 6. North America Spirits Market: Caps & Closure Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Caps & Closure Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Screw-top6.3. Bar-top/Cork6.4. Others

Chapter 7. North America Spirits Market: Caps & Closure Material Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Caps & Closure Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20287.2. Metal7.3. Plastic7.4. Others

Chapter 8. North America Spirits Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20288.2. On-Trade8.3. Liquid Stores8.4. Online8.5. Others

Chapter 9. North America Spirits Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis9.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20289.2. U.S.9.3. Mexico9.4. Canada

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis10.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)10.3. Vendor Landscape10.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020 Chapter 11. Company Profiles

