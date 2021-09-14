North American Motor Car Launches American Metal With Master Motorcycle And Car Builder Josh Allison

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Motor Car is excited to announce the launch of American Metal, a new brand that offers vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts custom builds featuring Master Builder and Fabricator Josh Allison's unique and iconic design style. American Metal represents a new vision for the custom lifestyle that showcases the glamour and elegance of vintage design coupled with the grit and pride of hand-made American craftsmanship. Josh will be curating and leading a team of professional builders, artisans and fabricators that plan to destroy all creative barriers and showcase the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into every product they build.

"It is a dream come true to be able to create a new brand around a builder of Josh Allison's caliber. We are very excited to provide him with the resources and creative freedom he needs to push the boundaries of what is possible and build the types of custom cars and motorcycles that enthusiasts and collectors will love," said Chris Bishop, CEO of North American Motor Car and American Metal. "I'm thrilled to be able to launch American Metal with Josh and the amazingly skilled team we have assembled. Not only will our custom hotrods and motorcycles be mind-blowing pieces of rolling art, but they will also be fun and enjoyable to drive and ride."

Allison, a graduate from WyoTech's ASM, Collision Refinishing, Street Rod and Advanced Street Rod programs, has been passionate about motorcycles and cars since childhood. He has accomplished many things as a master builder and fabricator, including starting his own shop, Cry Baby Cycles, acting as the lead fabricator and shop manager at Orange County Choppers, and receiving several prestigious hot rod awards. Allison has been highlighted in TV shows Wrench Against the Machine and American Chopper on Discovery and has been invited to showcase his builds at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, Concours d'Elegance Show and the Born Free Motorcycle Show. Two of Allison's custom bikes were even featured in paintings by American Artist David Uhl. Allison is also a Chopcult Tech article contributor and over the years has been highlighted in numerous magazines, including Cycle Source Magazine, Easyriders Magazine, Revolution Magazine, HotRodder Magazine, Road Kill Magazine and Delicious Dolls Magazine. Now he brings his passion, talent, and experience to American Metal!

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to create an ultra-premium lifestyle brand like American Metal that can inspire custom car and motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world," said Allison. "Every American Metal build is handcrafted, one of a kind and completely original in every way. We are inspired by the past, but we aren't here to do what has been done before. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I'm honored to work with such a rowdy group of professional builders, fabricators and creative outlaws."

Allison, along with the American Metal team including Ralph Baldwin, Ted Boccuzzi, Bryan Kendall, Daniel Tatun, David Lemet, Steve Deuschle, and Carlos Villa, will be creating their custom builds at the new state of the art North American Motor Car headquarters which will open in late 2021. Baileigh Industrial, a leading metal and woodworking machinery distributor that has been supporting Allison's builds for quite some time will continue their relationship and be supporting the entire American Metal team with tools in the new shop. "We are very proud to provide Josh and the American Metal team with the ultimate dream facility that will allow them to bring their creations to life," said Andy Hill, Chief Operating Officer of North American Motor Car. "Having Josh and the team working at the new North American Motor Car headquarters will also allow us to provide the highest level of restoration and customization services for our customers."

To celebrate the launch of American Metal, Allison is currently building the first American Metal custom motorcycle that will debut at Fuel Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 6. For more information about American Metal and how to purchase a custom car or motorcycle, visit americanmetalcustom.com and follow @americanmetalcustoms on Instagram.

About American Metal:American Metal, founded in 2021 by North American Motor Car and Master Builder and Fabricator Josh Allison, is an award-winning custom shop and website specializing in full custom car and motorcycle builds that showcase the glamour and raw elegance of vintage design coupled with the grit and pride of hand-made American craftsmanship.

By focusing on individuality, creative freedom and high-end design, American Metal appeals to iconic individuals of all walks of life that have an appreciation for timeless design, personal freedom, vintage craftmanship and hand-made products. Stay Rowdy!

North American Motor Car's mission is to make your automotive dreams a reality and our team is here to help you every step of the way. We are North America's premier destination for all your automotive needs regardless of whether you are just starting out or already have your dream ride. Our state-of-the-art headquarters in Danbury, CT features full-time climate-controlled storage in our secure facility, discreet white glove VIP services, premium detailing center and a professionally curated collection of the most desirable classic, exotic, muscle cars and 4x4's to fit every budget.

Website: https://northamericanmotorcar.com/

