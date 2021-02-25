North American Mobile Situational Awareness Market Report 2021: Heightened First-Responder Safety And Effectiveness, Coupled With Affordable Subscription Pricing, Create New Growth Opportunities
This study examines the North American mobile situational awareness market. For the purposes of this study, mobile situational awareness offerings are defined as software solutions that put near real-time information about critical field situations at the disposal of emergency first responder teams via their mobile devices. This information usually includes mapping of the area and its surroundings, location and status of personnel and other markers, alerts, relevant photos and videos, and up-to-the-minute guidance from central command. While the typical form factor is the smartphone (regular or ruggedized), smart watch capabilities can also be provided, depending upon the vendor.
Key market trends, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for two product categories:
1) Public Safety - firefighters, police, EMTs, etc.2) Private Security - security guards in the enterprise sector, such as manufacturing, utilities, and health facilities. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 37.8% over the study's 2019-2025 forecast period.
The mobile situational awareness market is in an early stage, with a number of both small and large vendors competing for attention and share. MSA product awareness and interest is accelerating in each of the two major target segments.
Current and prospective users of mobile situational awareness offerings will want to remain current on product enhancements and the growing array of industry participants. High-potential new customers should understand the affordability and benefits of this solution category, especially when compared to current Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.
Challenges to growth in today's mobile situational awareness market include:
1) Solutions remain a work in progress, prompting certain prospective customers to delay purchase and deployment,2) Finding funding in government departments and overall cost sensitivity in private security settings,3) A fragmented public safety sector that extends the approval process and complicates the sales cycle,4) Customer concerns regarding privacy, security and reliability, and 5) The preponderance of technology laggards in the public sector.
Companies interviewed for this study include AT&T and Intrepid Networks.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the current key participants (vendors and channels) in this industry?
- What is the current distribution mix?
- What is the revenue forecast for the mobile situational awareness market as a whole and for each of the two product segments investigated?
- What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile situational awareness industry?
- Who are key competitors in each of the two major product segments?
- What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?
- What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile situational awareness industry?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Situational Awareness Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Mobile Situational Awareness Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Distribution Channels for Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Growth Drivers for Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Growth Restraints for Mobile Situational Awareness
- Forecast Assumptions, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Revenue Forecast, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Competitive Environment, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Public Safety
- Key Growth Metrics for Public Safety
- Revenue Forecast, Public Safety
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Public Safety
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Private Security
- Key Growth Metrics for Private Security
- Revenue Forecast, Private Security
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Private Security
Growth Opportunity Universe, Mobile Situational Awareness Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeting the Private Sector to Expand Reach, Minimize Purchase Barriers, and Increase Revenues, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Enabling Smart City Integrations to Improve Information Quality and Increase Revenues, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Forging White Label Relationships to Expand Into New Markets and Lower Customer's Perceived Risk, 2020
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Legal Disclaimer
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- CommandWear
- Intrpid-Networks
- Incident Response Technologies
- Motorola
- Verizon
