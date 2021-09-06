North American Medium And Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket: Electric Vehicles, Connected Solutions And Customer Focused Service Solutions Are Key Growth Opportunities
The study analyzes key Medium-duty (MD) and Heavy-duty (HD) truck filter replacement trends in the aftermarket. The filters covered in this study are oil, fuel, air, and cabin product segments. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total Vehicles in Operation (VIO). It breaks down the filters aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. Furthermore, the competitive environment and market shares of top market participants are examined in each product category.
The North American class 4-8 truck filter aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The filters aftermarket is a high-volume market, as these components are changed frequently depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment. Filter technology is improving consistently in terms of its reliability and durability, further extending its useful life, Furthermore, newer model year vehicles are fitted with advanced and cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets.
Customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4-8 truck segment, and with this high replacement component, they will consider low-cost offshore filters for their vehicles. Most established competitors are combating offshore competitors with a price-tiered product approach to satisfy all market participants. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
- Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
3. Research Scope, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
4. Definitions and Segmentation, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
5. Demand Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- COVID-19 Impact on Filter Aftermarket
- VIO Forecast by Class, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast
- Case Impact on Filters Aftermarket - 2027
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Average Price Forecast by Segment - Class 4-8 Filters Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Oil Filters
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Fuel Filters
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Air Filters
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Cabin Filters
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Oil Filters
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Fuel Filters
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Air Filters
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Cabin Filters
15. Competitive Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
16. Suppler Profiles, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Baldwin Filters
- Cummins Filtration
- Donaldson Company Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- FRAM Filters
17. Growth Opportunity Universe, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Connected Solutions, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer Focused Service Solutions, 2021
