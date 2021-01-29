North American Healthcare Mobility Markets Report 2020: Bourgeoning NEMT Market Is Expected To Cross $15 Billion By 2027 Due To TNC Entry

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) in North American Healthcare Mobility, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This study analyzes and interprets the effects of the entry of transportation network companies (TNCs) into the North American non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) market. TNCs and new market entrants have forced a transition from traditional NEMT to modernized healthcare mobility systems.

The market is growing at a rate that adds value to all segments that modernize legacy systems. In this shifting landscape, the largest mobility companies in North America are committed to carving out a niche for themselves by changing the way patients get to and from appointments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Healthcare Mobility Market - Overview

NEMT - Definition and Models

Healthcare Mobility Market - Statistics

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Healthcare Mobility Market - Segmentation

Healthcare Mobility Market - Commission Models

Healthcare Mobility Market - Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Growth Drivers for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Growth Restraints for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Forecast Assumptions for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Revenue Forecast for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market

Healthcare Mobility Market - value chain

TNC Disruption of NEMT

4. Market Segment Overview

Brokers

Tech Platforms

NEMT Providers - TNCs

5. Company profiles

LogistiCare

MTM, Inc.

Veyo, LLC

Access2Care

Southeastrans

Uber Health

Lyft business

6. Regulatory and Competitive Environment

Regulatory Timeline

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Companies to Action - SWOT Analysis

Key Findings

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Broker Technology Integration for Improved Service Quality and Market Control, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Tech Platforms Must Focus on Strategic Partnerships for Network and Market Growth, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - TNC Prioritization of NEMT for Consistent Revenue Streams, 2020

8. Next Steps

