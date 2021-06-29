North American Generator Sets Market Report 2021: Opportunity In Focusing On IoT-as-a-Service To Enable Actionable Intelligence For Generators
The overall research objective is to analyze the factors that affect the growth of the North American generator sets market.
The overall research objective is to analyze the factors that affect the growth of the North American generator sets market.
In this research service, the publisher reviews the rising need for generator sets in light of the growing demand for power. Rising customer awareness has also opened up opportunities for diesel and gas generators over the past 10 years.
In addition, the growing adoption of digital solutions for resource management, remote monitoring, and asset control is driving the need for reliable power sources, which will boost the demand for generators during the forecast period.
Restraints include the intense competition from the rental market and the limited economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also addresses current and future market opportunities in North America and examines challenges that participants can face in this highly competitive scenario.
The study also provides insight into the key measures generator manufacturers need to take to be able to meet their most important corporate goal - the ability to offer an enhanced customer experience and boost overall customer satisfaction.
Report Aims
- Monitor market status
- Understand industry challenges
- Evaluate factors that drive spending
- Gauge market trends
- Discover opportunities across different industries and business sizes
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Sets Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Generator Sets Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Participants
- Revenue Share of Top Participants' Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gas Generator Sets Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Diesel Generator Sets Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe, Generator Sets Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Targeting Critical End-user Segments to Increase Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Marketing for Transformed Sales Processes
Next Steps
