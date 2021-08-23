North American Fiber Broadband Report 2021-2025 With FTTH (Fiber To The Home), 5G, Smart City Review & Forecasts
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021-2025 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 FTTH report shows the expectation for record North American FTTH growth of over $60 billion over the next five years, even without the expected infrastructure bill in Congress.
The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services. The report also has a new section on fiber to the 5G "small cell".
This report will help illuminate the underlying trends driving this FTTH, 5G and Smart City activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically, and includes history from 2001-2020, plus a 5-year (2021-2025) forecast, with detailed breakouts. The report also includes an important new section on estimating take-rates in specific communities.
The report is based on extensive research and quantitative analysis involving interviews with hundreds of providers, vendors, and industry experts, as well as thousands of consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTIONA. 2021 - The Year U.S. Fully Comes Into Its Own!
II. METHODOLOGY AND BACKGROUNDA. Deployment Forecast Background And Accuracy B. Forecast Methodology
III. CURRENT NORTH AMERICAN FTTH DEPLOYMENT STATUSA. Overview Of North American FTTH Growth
- U.S. Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Passed vs. Homes-Connected
- Non-Redundant Homes-Marketed
- Fiber Share Of Market
- Annual Homes-Marketed
- Canadian Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Connected
- FTTH Penetration Of Total Households
B. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline BuildsC. The Increasing Importance Of Small Players In U.S. FTTH Builds
IV. CHARACTERISTICS OF FIBER INTERNETA. Fiber - Fastest (both bandwidth and latency), Symmetrical, and Most ReliableB. Will Another Technology Supersede Fiber?C. Synergy Of Fiber With Wireless Broadband, Intelligent Transportation, And The Internet Of Things (IoT)
V. FTTH CONSUMER IMPORTANCE AND IMPACTA. Broadband NeedB. Broadband DifferentiationC. Fiber Impact
VI. ESTIMATING LOCAL FIBER PROJECT FEASIBILITY ADOPTION, MARKET SHARE, AND TAKE RATESA. Understanding the Measurement Concepts For A Fiber Project
- Overview
- Broadband or Internet Adoption
- Individual Wireline Provider Market Share and Take-Rates
B. Estimating Individual Take-Rates
- Primary Determinates of Take-Rates
- Simple Model To Roughly Estimate Take-Rates
- Actual Take-Rate Histories For Comparison
- The Place Of Local Market Survey Studies
- Mitigating Deployment Risks And Beating Take-Rate Projections
VII. 5G/WIRELESS SMALL CELL AND FIBER SUPPORT NEEDSA. Overview Of Next Generation Wireless/5GB. Importance Of Densification/ "Small Cells"C. Expected Distance Between Small CellsD. Forecast For Small Cells E. Forecast For Fiber Miles To Support Small Cells
VIII. OVERALL ESTIMATE OF FIBER ROUTE MILES IN THE U.S.A. Route Miles By SegmentB. Route Miles Compared To Conduit Data
IX. REVIEW OF 2021-2025 FTTH FORECASTA. Overview And Drivers Of the Overall Current ForecastB. Deployment History & Five-Year Forecasts Of The Largest NA FTTH Providers
- U.S. Tier-1 Telcos
- AT&T Fiber History and Plans
- Lumen/CenturyLink Fiber History and Plans
- Frontier Fiber History and Plans
- Verizon Fiber History and Plans
- Ziply Fiber History and Plans
- Other Significant U.S. Network Operators
- Altice Communications Fiber History and Plans
- Google Fiber History and Plans
- Consolidated Communications Fiber History and Plans
- Cincinnati Bell Fiber History and Plans
- Canadian Tier-1 Telcos
- Bell Canada Fibre History and Plans
- Telus Fiber History and Plans
C. Forecast And Addressable Market by Market SegmentsD. Overview Of U.S. FTTH Forecast E. Overview Of Canadian Forecast F. Overview Of Caribbean Forecast G U.S. Capex Investment Forecast H. Total Fiber Route Miles From Forecast
X. DETAILED HISTORY AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS STATUSA. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast D. Homes-Connected Annual ForecastE. U.S. FTTH Investment Forecast
XI. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- Altice Communications
- AT&T
- Bell Canada
- Cincinnati Bell
- Consolidated Communications
- Frontier
- Lumen/CenturyLink
- Telus Fiber
- Verizon
- Ziply
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fagmpt
Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-fiber-broadband-report-2021-2025-with-ftth-fiber-to-the-home-5g-smart-city-review--forecasts-301360501.html
SOURCE Research and Markets