North American Disinfectant Sprays & Wipes Market Forecast To 2028 - Emerging Alternative Technologies Restrain Growth

According to the report, the North American disinfectant sprays and wipes market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of 6.81% in estimated years 2019-2028. The United States and Canada together shape the market in this region.Canadian consumers are becoming increasingly dependent on smartphones and the internet, which make their life more comfortable. The growing penetration of the internet has bolstered the e-commerce market in the country. Therefore, the sales of disinfectant wipes and sprays have also witnessed an upswing. The demand for these products has increased not only in the healthcare and residential sectors, but also in the commercial and hospitality sectors. Disinfectant products like sprays and wipes, disinfect both, hard as well as soft surfaces, and are thus witnessing increased adoption. Besides, along with online modes, the sales of these products have grown in offline channels as well. This is because disinfectant sprays and wipes are easily available to consumers via various retailers and distributors - and thus, brands selling these products have garnered a huge customer base. The rising adoption of disinfectants is fueling the growth of the studied market in the country. Manufacturers these days lay special emphasis on incorporating various technologies for developing their products, in order to cater to the ever-changing demands of customers. Thus, they have been producing top-quality products, which has increased their uptake as well. Additionally, support from the regulatory bodies is favoring the disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth in Canada. The prominent companies in this market are Whiteley Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Gama Healthcare, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Stryker, Unilever, Vernacare, and Cantel Medical. Key Topics Covered 1. North America Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model2.3. Industry Components2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Insight2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Increasing Emergence of Unknown Pathogens2.7.2. Rising Complications from Healthcare-Associated Infections2.7.3. Advancement in Technology2.8. Key Restraints2.8.1. Incidence of Toxic Elements Associated With Disinfectants2.8.2. Emerging Alternative Technologies2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Growing Usage of Marketing Tools and Strategies2.9.2. Surging E-Commerce Platforms2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. Fluctuations in the Raw Materials Prices 3. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Product3.1. Wipes3.2. Sprays 4. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Composition4.1. Alcohol4.2. Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl4.3. Other Compositions 5. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals5.1. Residential5.2. Healthcare5.3. Commercial Spaces5.4. Hospitality5.5. Government & Other Industry Verticals 6. Geographical Analysis - North America6.1. Country Analysis6.1.1. United States6.1.2. Canada 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Procter & Gamble (P&G)7.2. Vernacare7.3. Cantel Medical7.4. Diamond Wipes International Inc.7.5. 3M Company7.6. Gojo Industries Inc.7.7. Unilever7.8. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc7.9. Stepan Company7.10. Kimberly-Clark7.11. Stryker7.12. Ecolab7.13. Cleanwell7.14. Gama Healthcare7.15. Whiteley Corporation7.16. LonzaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hckikj

