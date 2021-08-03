North American Dental Group Awards Scholarships To Support Oral Health Students At The Touro College Of Dental Medicine

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five dental students, soon to embark on careers as oral health professionals, have been named recipients of an inaugural scholarship program established this year by North American Dental Group (NADG).

"It is imperative that we invest in and support the rising generation of new dentists," said Dr. Andrew Matta.

NADG, a leading dental support organization affiliated with 250 dental practices across 15 states, handed out scholarships in June to fourth-year students at Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College (TCDM). The students were selected by TCDM faculty based on financial need, academic performance, and for showing values closely aligned with NADG's empathetic culture and drive for innovation in dentistry.

"At NADG, we are committed to advancing dentistry through outcomes-based practices and innovative uses for technology that lead to an exceptional patient experience and enhanced oral care," said Dr. Andrew Matta, an NADG founding partner and chief medical officer. "It is imperative that we invest in and support the rising generation of dentists who will be counted on to continue this important work."

In addition to financial assistance, the North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program will afford each recipient an opportunity to be paired with an NADG-supported dentist for professional mentoring. Each student will also have opportunities to collaborate on oral health research programs led by NADG's doctor-led Professional Dental Alliance.

"The partnership with NADG that we have forged will be valuable for both TCDM and our students," said Ronnie Myers, DDS, Dean of the Touro College of Dental Medicine. "Students will have the opportunity to engage in research, learn about being leaders as they advance in their professional careers and experience working collaboratively with an organization that truly values education as a core value."

The 2021 North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program recipients from TCDM are:

E. Perry Allman , of Cedarhurst, NY

, of Yoo Kyung Hwang , of Seoul, Korea

, of Nayab Rizvi , of Buffalo, NY

, of James Schmidt , of Harper Woods, MI

, of Steven Vu , of Santa Ana, CA

Allman said the mentoring support from NADG doctors will provide valuable real-life experience beyond the classroom.

"I always knew that I wanted to go into healthcare, a career in the sciences that allowed me to help people," said Allman, who hopes to become an oral maxillofacial surgeon. "I had the opportunity to speak to many people over the years from various different fields, and it was the dentists that were consistently the most passionate about their field, as well as the most welcoming and excited to tell me about what they do."

Rizvi said NADG's focus on the patient-experience aligns with what has attracted her most to dentistry.

"Since seeing patients, I've realized that dentistry is not only about drilling and filling. A lot of what I now love about dentistry is the consistent patient interaction, management and education," said Rizvi, a first-generation college student who will be her families first dentist. "I truly love growing along with my patients."

Dr. Matta said NADG plans to award scholarships annually to TCMD students and that there is no limit for how often a student can be selected as a recipient.

NADG provides non-clinical administrative support for its partner practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll, and accounting services. The organization's clinical approach is determined by the Professional Dental Alliance, which also provides career advancement and research development opportunities.

About North American Dental Group North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com .

About Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) is in Westchester county on the campus of New York Medical College, which serves as the principal academic public health resource for the New York Hudson Valley and southwestern Connecticut. TCDM is dedicated to graduating outstanding dental professionals and conducting important clinical research, while providing vital dental health services to the public through its state-of-the-art, 114-chair dental training facility. TCDM is the first new school of dentistry in New York State in almost 50 years and the first in the United States under Jewish auspices. More info: https://dental.touro.edu.

