North American Crane Bureau Secures New Training Services Contract With Ford.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (OTCPINK: PBYA), an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, has secured a contract with Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report for its Livonia Michigan plant.

The programs will include overhead crane operator training, overhead crane inspector training and overhead hoist maintenance training. NACB plans to conduct the training programs over the next few months. The Ford plant in Livonia, Michigan produces a variety of transmission and service components for the company.

"We are pleased to be providing training in our overhead crane and safety programs for Ford. The recent reduction in restrictions around Covid-19 has opened the door for the restart of training programs in Michigan." stated Dana Jackson, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at NACB.

About North American Crane Bureau Group

NACB, a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp., conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world. With training facilities located in Central Florida, Cincinnati, OH and Southeast Texas, customers can receive hands-on crane operator training at these locations. NACB has also published award winning courses in safety, rigging and crane operations. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several state entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training / certification. In 1996 NACB partnered with NCCER to facilitate the development of its first mobile crane operator training series. Today NACB offers NCCER, ANSI Accredited Certifications for its crane, rigging and signal person certifications as well as a host of NACB Certifications, Authorizations and Qualifications.

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida, offering education online and in person programs including training in a variety of vocational industries. ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the education and training marketplace by offering high quality training courses and materials to prepare the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the individual to the small business to the enterprise level corporation. For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com .

