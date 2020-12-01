North America Variable Frequency Drive Market (2020 To 2025) - By Product Type, Power Range, Application, End-user And Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Product Type, by Power Range, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).A variable frequency drive can alter the power supplied to match the driven equipment's energy requirements, and that's how it saves energy or improves energy consumption. Compared to direct-on-line (DOL) operation, where the motor operates at full speed regardless of demand, the drive will dramatically reduce energy consumption. Saving power or fuel by 40% is popular with the use of a drive. The roll-on effect means that drive use often decreases the NOx emissions and CO2 footprint of the installed systems. Expanding urbanization and industrialization levels are raising consumer demand, which is expected to result in industrial and manufacturing sector development and drive demand for VFDs during the forecast period. Industries like processing and manufacturing implement various types of components and equipment which differ in terms of industry, mode of operation as well as technology.AC drives are used in different sectors, such as power generation, oil and gas, food and beverages, and metal and mining. Variable speed drives are used in the manufacturing process to power rotating equipment like conveyors, fans, pumps, and machine spindles, and to increase the industry's energy efficiency. Therefore, growth in the end-use sector is expected to fuel the overall growth of the VFD market over the coming years.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into AC Drives, DC Drives and Servo Drives. Based on Power Range, the market is segmented into Low, Medium, Micro and High. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pumps, Electric Fans, HVAC, Conveyers and Extruders & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Nidec Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and The Danfoss Group Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Product Type1.4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Power Range1.4.3 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Application1.4.4 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by End User1.4.5 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan - 2019, Nov) Leading Players Chapter 4. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Country4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Country4.3 North America Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Country Chapter 5. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range5.1 North America Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.2 North America Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.3 North America Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.4 North America High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 6. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application6.1 North America Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.2 North America Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.3 North America HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.4 North America Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.5 North America Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 7. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User7.1 North America Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.2 North America Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.3 North America Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.4 North America Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.5 North America Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.6 North America Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.7 North America Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 8. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country8.1 US Variable Frequency Drive Market8.1.1 US Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type8.1.2 US Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range8.1.3 US Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application8.1.4 US Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User8.2 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market8.2.1 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type8.2.2 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range8.2.3 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application8.2.4 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User8.3 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market8.3.1 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type8.3.2 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range8.3.3 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application8.3.4 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User8.4 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market8.4.1 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type8.4.2 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range8.4.3 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application8.4.4 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 ABB Group9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Hitachi, Ltd.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Eaton Corporation PLC9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Regional analysis9.3.5 Research & Development Expense9.3.6 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.6.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.7 Swot Analysis9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Nidec Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Siemens AG9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 Schneider Electric SE9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:9.7.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Segmental Analysis9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.5 SWOT Analysis9.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expense9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1 The Danfoss Group9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Financial Analysis9.10.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.10.4 Research & Development Expense9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mobk67

