North America To Lead The Leak Detection Market In Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

"Growing upstream investment and the increase in the number of industry safety performance standards will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American region is expected to lead the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry with 41% of the market's growth during 2020-2024. The US is a key market for the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry in North America and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period, says Technavio, a leading market research company.

Technavio's report on " Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 817.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Leading Regions Analysis of Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry during 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies Europe as the second-highest country, where the market size of the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry will have the potential to reach USD 761.68 million by 2024. Government initiatives will drive the growth of the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry in Europe during the forecast period.

APAC will be the third-highest country, where the market size of the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry will have the potential to reach USD 736.1 million by 2024. The growth of the leak detection market for the oil and gas industry can be attributed to the developments in the oil and gas pipeline segment, LNG, and the petrochemical sector in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand during the forecast period.

Leak Detection Market in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the leak detection market for oil and gas industry report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Emerson Electric Co., FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Pentair Plc, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SONOTEC GmbH, and Xylem Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry size

Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry trends

Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas Industry analysis

