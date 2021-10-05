North America's Most Successful Cannabis Capital Conference Returns To NYC, Presented By Benzinga

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced that the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place on October 14 and October 15 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

Virtual access to the conference for those unable to attend in person is also available.

The upcoming iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on October 14 and 15 in New York City. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

In addition to the live event, The Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

You'll hear from some of the top names in the industry including:

Trulieve's Kim Rivers

Harborside's Matt Hawkins

Ascend Wellness' Dan Neville and Abner Kurtin

and Verano Holdings' Aaron Miles

Sundial Growers' Zach George

Cowen's Vivien Azer

HousePlant's Michael "Mikey" Mohr

Viridian Capital Advisors' Scott Greiper

Akerna's Jessica Billingsley

Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman

Urban Gro's Bradley Nattrass

Slang Worldwide's Chris Driessen

Advisorshares' Dan Ahrens

And many more!

Click here to register for the full In Person or Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more.

"We're really excited to hop into some of the key issues related to cannabis and capital markets, as well as legalization, with these top-notch speakers," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

"Having such an impressive lineup of speakers evidences the quality of Benzinga events and their massive growth over the years," added Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferenceThe Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here.

About Benzinga Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

