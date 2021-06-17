North America Processed Meat Market Report 2021: Market Size Is Expected To Reach $34.80 Billion - Forecasts To 2028

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Processed Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Meat Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton), by Type (Cured, Uncured), by Product (Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Dry & Fermented), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America processed meat market size is expected to reach USD 34.80 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is expected to witness considerable growth in the years to come owing to a surge in the demand for easy-to-make food items. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power, coupled with a surge in the number of working-class professionals, will drive the market over the forecast period.The beef meat type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the North American market in 2020. The rising demand for grass-fed beef products that have higher nutritional value is driving this segment. Poultry-based products are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their low cost and the shift in consumers' preference for white meat instead of red meat.The chilled product segment dominated the market in 2020. Chilled products, frozen at a temperature from 1C to 4C, are packaged under a modified or controlled atmosphere packaging to preserve them against microbial deterioration and spoilage. Increasing advancements in chilling technology have been enabling better preservation, packaging, and transportation of chilled products. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the sector over the years.The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of meat products in the world. Most people in the country consume some form of processed meat in their daily meals. Such consumption patterns in the country offer significant opportunities for meat processors to launch new products. In addition to this, almost all consumers are highly dependent on animal-based protein, which is also boosting the demand for the product in the country.In February 2020, The Chefs' Warehouse, a leading distributor of specialty food products in North America, acquired Cambridge Packing Company. Cambridge Packing Company, a U.S.-based company, offers high-end beef, pork, poultry, and seafood products. North America Processed Meat Market Report Highlights

The poultry meat type segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing consumer preference for white meat products.

The uncured type segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The U.S. dominated the market by accounting for over 61.0% share in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high consumption of the product among U.S. consumers.

The chilled product segment held the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2020.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Meat Type Outlook2.3. Type Outlook2.4. Product Outlook2.5. Regional Outlook2.6. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. North America Processed Meat Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook3.1.2. Related Markets Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the North America Processed Meat Market3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4.1. Raw Material Trends3.4.1.1. Major Raw Materials Analysis3.4.1.2. Procurement Best Practices3.4.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4.2.1. Technology Trends3.4.3. Vendor Selection Criteria3.4.4. Sales Channel Analysis3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.7. Business Environment Analysis: North America Processed Meat Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.8. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision4.3. Demographic Analysis4.4. Consumer Product Adoption4.5. Observations & Recommendations Chapter 5. North America Processed Meat Market: Meat Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Meat Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Poultry5.3. Beef5.4. Pork5.5. Mutton Chapter 6. North America Processed Meat Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Cured6.3. Uncured Chapter 7. North America Processed Meat Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20287.2. Chilled7.3. Frozen7.4. Canned7.5. Dry & Fermented Chapter 8. North America Processed Meat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20288.2. U.S.8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by meat type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)8.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)8.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)8.3. Canada8.4. Mexico Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)9.3. Vendor Landscape9.4. Public Companies9.5. Private Companies Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Perdue Farms

Cargill, Incorporated

JBS USA

Hormel Foods Corporation

National Beef Packing Company, LLC

OSI Group

