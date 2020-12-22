North America Print Management Software Market 2020-2027 With A.N.D Technologies, Canon, HP, Kofax, PaperCut Software Int'l, PrinterLogic, Process Fusion, ThinPrint, Xerox, Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Print Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment, Enterprise Size , and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Cloud Segment to Dominate North America Print Management Software Market during 2019-2027

North America Print Management Software Market is expected to reach US$1850.9 million by 2027 from US$494.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America print management software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Decreased cost of printing and enhanced performance and better security and data management are the major factor driving the growth of the North America print management software market. However high costs involved and less awareness hinder the growth of North America print management software market.

In the case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially US. North America is one of the most critical regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies. It is due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a vast industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively. The US is a significant market for print management software, especially in retail & ecommerce sectors. The massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affects the manufacturing and sales of smartphones and digital cameras.

The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico has impacted the adoption of the print management software market. North America region is home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies. Thus, the coronavirus outbreak's impact is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US will impact the print management software market growth of the North America region negatively for the next few quarters.

The North America print management software market is segmented based on deployment, enterprise size, industry, and country. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into the on premises and cloud. Cloud segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises held the largest market share in 2019. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on industry, the market can be segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and other industries. Other industries segment held the largest market share in 2019. The other industries segment includes industries from the education and government sectors. Retail segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.

A.N.D Technologies, Inc.; Canon Inc.; HP, Inc.; Kofax, Inc.; PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd; PrinterLogic; Process Fusion; ThinPrint GmbH; Xerox Corporation are among the leading companies in the North America print management software market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

For instance, in 2020, Xerox announced the expansion of cloud services portfolio with the launch of Virtual Print Management Service and Workplace Cloud Fleet Management, two new offerings designed to support and accelerate the digital transformation efforts of its IT clients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Print Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. North America Print Management Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Decreased Cost of Printing and Enhanced Performance

5.1.2 Better Security and Data Management

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs Involved and Less Awareness

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Initiatives to Lower Down Paper Wastage at Workplaces

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surge in Adoption of Big Data Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Print Management Software Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Print Management Software Market Overview

6.2 North America Print Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. North America Print Management Software Market Analysis - By Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Print Management Software Market, By Deployment (2019 and 2027)

7.3 On-Premise

7.4 Cloud

8. North America Print Management Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Print Management Software Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

9. North America Print Management Software Market Analysis - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Print Management Software Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027

9.3 BFSI

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Retail

9.7 Other Industries

10. North America Print Management Software Market Country Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Print Management Software Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

A.N.D Technologies, Inc.

Canon Inc.

HP, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd

PrinterLogic

Process Fusion

ThinPrint GmbH

Xerox Corporation

